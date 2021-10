We have been waiting literal years for Viennetta-on-a-stick in Australia and now, it seems Coles have come up with the next best thing.

Vanilla Mini Vienna Sticks.

Seriously, their copyright department have expertly skirted around this one.

And it seems it’s exactly what you’re expecting: vanilla ice cream and choc layers on a stick.

Best thing is that a pack of 5 is only $5!

