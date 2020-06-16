We’re certainly lovin’ this news!

McDonald’s have today launched their brand new specialty range, and holy cheesus, it’s going to make you melt!

The all new Cheesy range launches in restaurants across the country today and includes two new deliciously cheesy burgers and the return of a past fav, mozzarella sticks!

The two new burgers that we’re working with are the Cheesy Beef Burger and Cheesy Chicken Burger, which both feature a delicious cheese patty of either beef or chicken, tomato chilli jam and crisp lettuce on a sesame seed bun.

You can scoff these down with a side of mozzarella sticks with an all new tomato chilli dipping sauce.

It will all be available from 10:30am at McDonald’s restaurants nationwide from Wednesday June 17.

But like always, it’s for a limited time only! So if you want to try it, make sure you do it quick!