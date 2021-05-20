We don’t think we’re being too over-the-top when we say that doughnuts are probably the best invention that humans have ever come up with.

Thankfully, they’re finally getting the respect they deserve, with a full-on one day festival.

And obviously, it’s happening at Melbourne’s spiritual home of the doughnut, the Queen Victoria Market.

You’ll be able to pick up doughnuts from the likes of American Doughnut Kitchen, Churro Kitchen, Pasta Face and Gorilla Grill, amongst others.

We’re told that you can expect OG jam doughnuts, chocolate-filled doughnuts as well as vegan and gluten-free bad boys.

But most importantly, there will be a doughnut-eating contest. So if you think you could out-eat other doughnut-loving folk in 2 minutes, you should probably sign up.

The winner of the contest will take home a years’ supply of hot jam doughnuts from American Doughnut Kitchen as well as $100 of Queen Victoria Market vouchers.

The big day is happening on Sunday 6 June between 9am and 4pm, you can find out the hole story here.