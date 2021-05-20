Holey Moley may be the most intense mini-golf experience you can have, so why not fully delve in and putt with a mini bathtub cocktail in your hands.

Why is it that anything on a mini-scale is absolutely adorable!

Holey Moley is serving up the very OTT cocktail ‘Rub A Dub Tub’. Featuring a mini claw-food bathtub, overflowing with Fireball, Triple Sec, Redbull, Passionfruit, Cranberry, and Lime. And to top it all off, there are two mini rubber ducks floating about. After one of these, your mini-golf skills will really be tested.

If mini-bath cocktails aren’t your thing (I mean, how could they not!), then how about you celebrate with your very own trophy cup. If you never had that grand final moment of skulling a beer from the premiership cup, or you just want to do it again, Holey Moley has the cocktails for you!

‘Sugar Caddy Trophy’ is an absolute sweet treat with Smirnoff Red Vodka, Blue Curacao, Raspberry and Lemonade. In case it didn’t have enough sugar, the trophy is also topped with Whiz Fizz, raspberry lollies and sour straps.

There’s also the ‘Long Island Ice Tea Trophy’, perhaps more of a mature winner with Smirnoff Vodka, Gordon’s Gin, El Jimador, Tequila, Pampero White Rum, Triple Sec, Lemon and Cola.

You can check out their cocktails at their website here.