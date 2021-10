Sugar, spice, and everything NICE!

Flavoured milk super giants OAK are all about the festivities with the release of their Gingerbread flavoured milk.

$3.20 for a standard 600ml carton, the milk is a blend of ginger and spice to give you that Xmas hit you need just before we head into November!

You can get your hands on em’ at Woolies.

Advertisement

Advertisement