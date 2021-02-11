Excuse me?
Free burgs?
Sign me up!
EatClub have decided to lift some spirits by teaming up with some epic burger eateries across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide to get you a free feed!
Download the app to redeem a free takeaway burg all day today, each venue listen below will offer up a few options so if your vego don’t stress, they got your back.
Sydney
- Gami Chicken & Beer (World Square)
- Stage27 (Potts Point)
- The Hub Burger Bar (Ultimo)
- Kebabs on Cleveland (Surry Hills)
- Chicky Char Char (Alexandria)
- The Secret Burger Society (Randwick)
Melbourne
- New York Minute (Carlton, Footscray, Northcote, South Melbourne)
- Burger Road (Fitzroy)
- Rizin’s (Camberwell)
- Capricho Grill (Richmond & Port Melbourne)
- Lord of the Fries (South Yarra)
Adelaide
- Burgastronomy (Hyde Park & North Adelaide)
- Burger Foundry (St Morris & Torrensville)
- Benny’s American Takeaway (St Morris & Hindley)
- Lord of the Fries (Hindley St & Glenelg)
- Burger Nation (West Lakes)
- Soul Centric (Glenelg)
YOU’RE WELCOME!