Excuse me?

Free burgs?

Sign me up!

EatClub have decided to lift some spirits by teaming up with some epic burger eateries across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide to get you a free feed!

Download the app to redeem a free takeaway burg all day today, each venue listen below will offer up a few options so if your vego don’t stress, they got your back.

Sydney

Gami Chicken & Beer (World Square)

Stage27 (Potts Point)

The Hub Burger Bar (Ultimo)

Kebabs on Cleveland (Surry Hills)

Chicky Char Char (Alexandria)

The Secret Burger Society (Randwick)

Melbourne

New York Minute (Carlton, Footscray, Northcote, South Melbourne)

Burger Road (Fitzroy)

Rizin’s (Camberwell)

Capricho Grill (Richmond & Port Melbourne)

Lord of the Fries (South Yarra)

Adelaide

Burgastronomy (Hyde Park & North Adelaide)

Burger Foundry (St Morris & Torrensville)

Benny’s American Takeaway (St Morris & Hindley)

Lord of the Fries (Hindley St & Glenelg)

Burger Nation (West Lakes)

Soul Centric (Glenelg)

YOU’RE WELCOME!