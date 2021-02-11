Excuse me?

Free burgs?

Sign me up!

EatClub have decided to lift some spirits by teaming up with some epic burger eateries across Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide to get you a free feed!

Download the app to redeem a free takeaway burg all day today, each venue listen below will offer up a few options so if your vego don’t stress, they got your back.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney

  • Gami Chicken & Beer (World Square)
  • Stage27 (Potts Point)
  • The Hub Burger Bar (Ultimo)
  • Kebabs on Cleveland (Surry Hills)
  • Chicky Char Char (Alexandria)
  • The Secret Burger Society (Randwick)

Melbourne

  • New York Minute (Carlton, Footscray, Northcote, South Melbourne)
  • Burger Road (Fitzroy)
  • Rizin’s (Camberwell)
  • Capricho Grill (Richmond & Port Melbourne)
  • Lord of the Fries (South Yarra)

Adelaide

  • Burgastronomy (Hyde Park & North Adelaide)
  • Burger Foundry (St Morris & Torrensville)
  • Benny’s American Takeaway (St Morris & Hindley)
  • Lord of the Fries (Hindley St & Glenelg)
  • Burger Nation (West Lakes)
  • Soul Centric (Glenelg)
Advertisement
Advertisement

YOU’RE WELCOME!

 

burgers EatClub fast food