Hello Auntie is one of the best Vietnamese restaurants in Sydney… there. I said it.

And now they’re teaming up with Tokyo Lamington to create a Lunar New Year series of lamingtons and ohhh boy, you’re not ready for this.

There will be one savoury creation and two sweet and they’ll be available from the 12th of February to bring you all the good fortune you could wish for!

In homage to the ‘Year of the Ox’, Hello Auntie has headed the savoury lamington which will be a ‘Vietnamese Curry Lamington’ with beef red curry katsu between lamington sponge pieces coated in fried shallots and roasted coconut flakes.

It sounds different, but oh boy I bet it tastes good! Just LOOK AT IT.

Tokyo Lamington looked after to two sweet option with a ‘Pandan & Coconut Lamington’ and a ‘Pineapple Tart Lamington’.

The former is filled with pandan custard and dipped in white chocolate pandan sauce coated in coconut flakes, the Pineapple Tart Lamington is filled with pineapple jam, dipped in white chocolate pineapple sauce and coated in BUTTER COOKIE CRUMBS!

Send an ambulance because quite honestly, I’m having a heart attack looking at how beautiful these are.

Hello Auntie x Tokyo Lamington Lunar Lamingtons will be available from Friday 12th February until Sunday 21st February for Darling Square’s Lunar New Year celebrations just outside Hello Auntie, Darling Square (Shop 2, 16 Nicolle Walk Darling Square, Haymarket) at the Hello Auntie x Tokyo Lamington pop-up cart!