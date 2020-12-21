For some families at least, wondering where you might be able to find an open bottle shop is something of a Christmas tradition.
With public holidays and reduced retail hours all over the place this time of year, you never really know when you might be able to nip down to the bottlo’ to keep the festivities flowing.
Dan Murphy’s along with BWS have revealed their opening hours for this festive break, so you can avoid getting caught short.
Dan Murphy’s
24th Dec, Christmas Eve – All Stores Open
25th Dec, Christmas Day – Most Stores Closed
26th Dec, Boxing Day – All Stores Open
28th Dec, Public Holiday – All Stores Open
31st Dec, New Year’s Eve – All Stores Open
1st Jan, New Year’s Day – All Stores Open
BWS
24th Dec, Christmas Eve – All Stores Open
25th Dec, Christmas Day – Most Stores Closed, drive-through bottle shops in SA and VIC open
26th Dec, Boxing Day – Most Stores Open
28th Dec, Public Holiday – Most Stores Open
31st Dec, New Year’s Eve – All Stores Open
1st Jan, New Year’s Day – Most Stores Open
The above opening hours are a guide across the stores, but customers are encouraged to double-check opening hours for your local stores on the Dan Murphy’s and BWS websites.