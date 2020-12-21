For some families at least, wondering where you might be able to find an open bottle shop is something of a Christmas tradition.

With public holidays and reduced retail hours all over the place this time of year, you never really know when you might be able to nip down to the bottlo’ to keep the festivities flowing.

Dan Murphy’s along with BWS have revealed their opening hours for this festive break, so you can avoid getting caught short.

Dan Murphy’s

24th Dec, Christmas Eve – All Stores Open

25th Dec, Christmas Day – Most Stores Closed

26th Dec, Boxing Day – All Stores Open

28th Dec, Public Holiday – All Stores Open

31st Dec, New Year’s Eve – All Stores Open

1st Jan, New Year’s Day – All Stores Open

BWS

24th Dec, Christmas Eve – All Stores Open

25th Dec, Christmas Day – Most Stores Closed, drive-through bottle shops in SA and VIC open

26th Dec, Boxing Day – Most Stores Open

28th Dec, Public Holiday – Most Stores Open

31st Dec, New Year’s Eve – All Stores Open

1st Jan, New Year’s Day – Most Stores Open

The above opening hours are a guide across the stores, but customers are encouraged to double-check opening hours for your local stores on the Dan Murphy’s and BWS websites.