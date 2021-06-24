It may be the dead of winter but here’s the scoop – the chocolate cult of Caramilk is rolling out as a stick ice cream.

The frenzy started when Christian Hull posted this absolutely triggering image:

It wasn’t long before Grocery Geek followed suit, only confirming the rumour came from Tassie.

Next minute this image popped up, which was a red rag to a bull.

Facebooker Rufus McRobbo had obviously had a big bite from the elusive ice cream and murdering us with the caption, “definitely real and definitely delicious”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oh McRobbo you devil.

When pressed for more information, they said “we’ve only just started production, won’t be in stores yet.”

Now we wait.