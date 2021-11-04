YES, you read that correctly!

Some madman at Taste.com.au has created the ultimate dessert by whipping up a ‘Golden Gay Time Triffle’, and they’ve deemed us all worthy of sharing the recipe with!

So what will you need?

> 3 x 600g bought caramel mud cakes, icing removed

> 125ml (½ cup) butterscotch schnapps

> 2 x 250g ctn mascarpone

> 900g ctn double thick vanilla custard

> 1L tub Golden Gaytime ice-cream

> 600ml ctn thickened cream, whipped to soft peaks

> 80ml (⅓ cup) bought butterscotch sauce

> 100g pkt Golden Gaytime popcorn

> 10g (1/4 cup) Golden Gaytime Coco Pops

> 2 individual Golden Gaytime ice-creams

Step 1

Trim the top from the cake. Cut one cake in half crossways to make two semi-circles. Place in the base of 20cm (top measurement) 3L (12 cup) trifle bowl. Place against the side of the bowl, leaving a gap in the centre. Cut two triangles from one of the remaining cakes. Use one triangle to fill the gap in the centre to create an even layer of cake.

Step 2

Use a balloon whisk to whisk the mascarpone in a bowl until smooth. Fold through the custard. Drizzle the cake with half of the schnapps. Spoon half the custard mixture on top of the cake. Repeat process with remaining cake, schnapps and custard mixture.

Step 3

Use an ice-cream scoop to scoop the Golden Gaytime ice-cream over the custard layer. Dollop with cream and drizzle with butterscotch sauce.

Step 4

Decorate the cake with popcorn, coco pops and individual Golden Gaytime ice-creams. Serve immediately.

Now you have an incredible Golden Gaytime flavoured trifle that will impress all your friends!

