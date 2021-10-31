YES, you read that correctly!

Some madman at Taste.com.au has created the ultimate dessert by whipping up a ‘Golden Gay Time Cob Loaf Dip’, and they’ve deemed us all worthy of sharing the recipe with!

So what will you need?

> 375ml (1½ cups) milk

> 195g pkt Green’s Golden Gaytime Mousse mix

> Large cob loaf

> 180g pkt Cadbury Caramilk chocolate, melted, cooled slightly

> 100g malt biscuits, finely chopped

> Bought caramel sauce, to drizzle

> Assorted biscuits, to serve

Step 1

Place the milk in a large bowl and sprinkle over the pudding mix, reserving Gaytime crumbs. Use electric beaters to beat on low speed until combined. Increase speed to high and beat for 3 minutes or until it thickens. Place in the fridge for 1 hour to set.

Step 2

Meanwhile, use a serrated knife to slice 4cm off the top of the cob. Scoop out the bread inside, leaving a 1cm-thick shell. Reserve inside and top for another use.

Step 3

Brush one-quarter of the outside and rim of the cob with the melted Caramilk chocolate. Sprinkle with the chopped biscuits to coat. Set aside to set. Repeat in sections to completely cover the cob (see tip). Set aside to set.

Step 4

Spoon the mousse into the cob. Drizzle with caramel sauce and sprinkle with the reserved Golden Gaytime crumbs. Serve with biscuits for dipping.

Now you have an incredible Golden Gaytime flavoured cob loaf that will impress all your friends!

