A genius home baker on Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia has shared their recipe for Snowball Dessert Pies on the popular Facebook group and I’m just mad that I hadn’t thought of it myself!

Leanne Embury Wallinger shared her success with the tasty treats posting the recipe she found on the group and guys… it’s so simple even the WORST home cook can handle this.

“Thank you to the person who posted this ….”

What you need:

2 x sheets puff pastry 4 x snowballs (they come in packets of eight) 1 x pie maker

Method:

1. Lay the pastry in COLD pie maker. 2. Place a Snowball on each layer then top with another layer of pastry. 3. Fold the pastry layers together to seal the pie shut.

4. Cook for roughly 5 minutes or until golden brown.

5. Serve with thickened cream

They look… glorious.

