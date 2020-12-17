Huge kudos to Kayleigh from the Facebook group Kmart Pie Market Recipes, Tips And Ideas Australia for sharing her wonderful invention with the world.

She’s managed to make a delicious looking Choc chip cookie bowl in the cheap and handy $29 pie maker from Kmart.

Cookie bowls are such a great and creative dish to serve dessert in (especially these holidays) you can stack it with cream, fruit, custard, ice cream – whatever you do, it’ll taste GOOD.

Kayleigh filled her choc chip bowl with vanilla ice-cream and flourished it with a Cadbury Flake like a goddamn professional and we love that from her.

She used a basic choc chip recipe, whether it’s an easy one you find online or your family’s secret recipe, any choc chip cookie recipe will do – it’s all about the technique.

“I rolled the dough out and cut it with the large side of the pastry cutter…”

“I gently pressed the dough into the PM while it was turned off. Closed the lid, turned it on and let it cook for about 8 minutes lifting the lid and pressing the centre down gently with a spoon.”

“My main tip is to let the pie maker cool right down before trying to remove the cookie bowl, or they will just break.”

“Once relatively cool, I lifted them with a spoon, they were pretty firm at that point.”

“Filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with flake. The kids scoffed them down in no time!”

“Absolutely delicious and so very easy to make!”

Kayleigh, you can rest easy this year knowing you contributed greatly to everyones waistlines in 2020.

Bless you!

