Biscoff is the new ‘it’ girl right now, everything is Biscoff and everything is good.

Bailey’s has, in classic Bailey’s fashion, released a recipe for a Baileys Biscoff Hot Chocolate so we can spend our winter in a boozy chokkie wonderland.

What you’ll need:

Ingredients

50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

1 heaped tsp hot chocolate powder

100ml milk

1 – 2 heaped teaspoons of Lotus Biscoff spread

Garnish (optional but why would you NOT?!) with whipped cream with some Biscoff biscuits crushed and sprinkled on top!

I bet you’re thinking, I don’t need a recipe to make a hot chocolate, it’s pretty obvious and you would be right but I’m gonna tell you anyway.

  1. Combine Biscoff spread and milk into a mug and microwave until warm (approx. 1 minute)
  2. Stir in hot chocolate powder until dissolved
  3. Add the Baileys and stir well!
  4. Optional: Garnish with whipped cream, crushed lotus biscuits and make it magnificent!
  5. Stand back, admire your creation and drink up!

 

