Biscoff is the new ‘it’ girl right now, everything is Biscoff and everything is good.

Bailey’s has, in classic Bailey’s fashion, released a recipe for a Baileys Biscoff Hot Chocolate so we can spend our winter in a boozy chokkie wonderland.

What you’ll need:

Ingredients

50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur

1 heaped tsp hot chocolate powder

100ml milk

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 – 2 heaped teaspoons of Lotus Biscoff spread

Garnish (optional but why would you NOT?!) with whipped cream with some Biscoff biscuits crushed and sprinkled on top!

I bet you’re thinking, I don’t need a recipe to make a hot chocolate, it’s pretty obvious and you would be right but I’m gonna tell you anyway.

Combine Biscoff spread and milk into a mug and microwave until warm (approx. 1 minute) Stir in hot chocolate powder until dissolved Add the Baileys and stir well! Optional: Garnish with whipped cream, crushed lotus biscuits and make it magnificent! Stand back, admire your creation and drink up!