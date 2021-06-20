Biscoff is the new ‘it’ girl right now, everything is Biscoff and everything is good.
Bailey’s has, in classic Bailey’s fashion, released a recipe for a Baileys Biscoff Hot Chocolate so we can spend our winter in a boozy chokkie wonderland.
What you’ll need:
Ingredients
50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur
1 heaped tsp hot chocolate powder
100ml milk
1 – 2 heaped teaspoons of Lotus Biscoff spread
Garnish (optional but why would you NOT?!) with whipped cream with some Biscoff biscuits crushed and sprinkled on top!
I bet you’re thinking, I don’t need a recipe to make a hot chocolate, it’s pretty obvious and you would be right but I’m gonna tell you anyway.
- Combine Biscoff spread and milk into a mug and microwave until warm (approx. 1 minute)
- Stir in hot chocolate powder until dissolved
- Add the Baileys and stir well!
- Optional: Garnish with whipped cream, crushed lotus biscuits and make it magnificent!
- Stand back, admire your creation and drink up!