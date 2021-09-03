DoorDash is celebrating their 2nd birthday this year and they’re celebrating in style.

The delivery platform is growing and growing to become one of the largest delivery apps in the country with a driver network reaching over 82% of the population.

They’ve hit a milestone of 26,000 merchants on their app and to mark the occasion, DoorDash is giving away 26,000 free donuts.

This Saturday, if you place an order of $10 or more with Krispy Kreme you’ll get a free box of limited-edition Krispy Kreme doughnuts!

With 4 doughnuts in the box, the delivery has also been reduced to just $2 on all orders all day Saturday!

Treat yo’ self!

