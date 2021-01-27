We had a solid month left of summer and it’s only now that Praise has come out with what could be their BEST.PRODUCT.EVER!

A Chicken Salt Chip Mayonnaise.

That’s right, a creamy, salty, chicken…ey mayo that honestly couldn’t be more Australian if we tried.

Topping your hot chips or using it in a BBQ, the easy-squeeze bottle is selling at Woolies, Coles & Independent Supermarkets for $4.00 a pop!

Somehow this product contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives which means you don’t have to be too sus on what’s in the bottle.

