We know KFC is dishing out the goods when it comes to fried chicken and chips, but why not use them as ingredients?

As part of their Kentucky Fried Cookin’ series, KFC have released a recipe for ‘Zinger’ Katsu Curry, complete with picked ginger, scallions and apple. Hello, dinner!

Star chef Mitch Orr is the man behind the masterpiece which serves up to six people.

Here is the recipe below… happy cooking!

Ingredients

KFC Zinger Fillets (hack: order these straight from the counter!)

1 Large KFC Chips

Half pack of Golden Curry medium curry paste

Sesame oil 1 small white onion, finely diced

1 granny smith apple, peeled and grated

4 cloves garlic, finely sliced

1 knob ginger, finely grated

650ml water

1/2 teaspoon White soy

1 teaspoon kombu tsuyu

Toasted white and black sesame seeds

Pickled ginger Scallions, finely sliced

Cooked Japanese short grain rice

Advertisement

Advertisement

Method