We know KFC is dishing out the goods when it comes to fried chicken and chips, but why not use them as ingredients?
As part of their Kentucky Fried Cookin’ series, KFC have released a recipe for ‘Zinger’ Katsu Curry, complete with picked ginger, scallions and apple. Hello, dinner!
Star chef Mitch Orr is the man behind the masterpiece which serves up to six people.
Here is the recipe below… happy cooking!
Ingredients
- KFC Zinger Fillets (hack: order these straight from the counter!)
- 1 Large KFC Chips
- Half pack of Golden Curry medium curry paste
- Sesame oil 1 small white onion, finely diced
- 1 granny smith apple, peeled and grated
- 4 cloves garlic, finely sliced
- 1 knob ginger, finely grated
- 650ml water
- 1/2 teaspoon White soy
- 1 teaspoon kombu tsuyu
- Toasted white and black sesame seeds
- Pickled ginger Scallions, finely sliced
- Cooked Japanese short grain rice
Method
- Saute the onion, garlic and ginger in sesame oil in a large, heavy-based pot over medium heat until softened and fragrant.
- Add Granny Smith apple and cook until it’s soft.
- Add water and curry paste.
- Stir thoroughly and simmer for five minutes, then continue stirring until the paste dissolves and the sauce thickens. You should have a glossy and smooth result.
- Take your Kombu Tsuyu and White Soy Sauce and season.
- Place rice and KFC chips in a bowl, slice the KFC Zinger Fillet and add on top. Add the curry sauce.
- Garnish with sesame seeds, scallions and pickled ginger.