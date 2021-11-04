The quest to find a suitable replacement for my cheeky “cheesy b” (cheeseburger) is ever pressing…

They’ve got me good with the convenience and cheap prices, I must say!

But after stumbling across these new vegetarian snacks which I can just bung in my air fryer, and munch on after a few minutes, I might have to say goodbye to uncle Jack and Ronald?!

Heinz have released broccoli and cauliflower fries, as well as florets!

If I paired them with some special sauce and chucked on some Netflix, I reckon I couldn’t tell the difference from the “normal stuff!”

Available at various Woolworths and Independent supermarkets!

