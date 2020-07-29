When KitKat Gold arrived in supermarkets across Australia, it won chocolate fans over. That delicious chocolate and wafer pieces we’ve come to love covered in caramelised white chocolate… we need a BREAK just thinking about it!

KitKat fans will know the most hardcore way to enjoy the snack is to bite into the Chunky size, and now the golden hybrid is finally here.

KitKat Chunky Gold Krisp has everything you could ask for – golden white chocolate and crunchy waffle pieces at the top, with a golden chocolate base to finish it off. HEAVEN.

The new bar is now available in supermarkets and convenience for a swell price of $1.99. Stock up and get stuck into these!

