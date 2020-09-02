Peeling boiled eggs can be one of the most tedious jobs in the kitchen, however one Aussie mum has found a solution that will save you precious time – and people have gone nuts for it!

Taking to popular Facebook group Instant Pot Community, Laura revealed she cracks multiple eggs into an instant pot (sprayed with oil) and places it in a pot or saucepan with a cup of simmering water.

She covers it and cooks it on medium heat for five minutes, and before you know it, all eggs are cooked without the hassle of peeling them afterwards.

“No ice bath or peeling required,” Laura wrote.

“The resulting bowl-shipped egg loaf is initially horrifying, but once you chop it, it’s wonderful!”

Home cooks were loving the idea, with others confirming that it can be easily done with a heatproof bowl as well.

“I tried this with a bowl in a saucepan and it worked a treat – easiest way to cook eggs by far,” one person wrote.

