Today is World Pizza Day!

And to make it extra special and pizza…ry? DoorDash is teaming up with Pizza hut to deliver 5,000 FREE PIZZAS!

You can get a choice of BBQ Meatlovers or Veggie Sensation completely free though the DoorDash app!

All you’ll need to pay is delivery fees, there is no minimum order value.

But hey, maybe you’re not feeling the type of pizza that Pizza Hut provides, don’t fret!

DoorDash is also giving 25% off all other DoorDash pizza merchants if you enter WORLDPIZZADAY at the checkout, you can get up to $10 off the order with a minimum order value of $20.

These offers will be available across the country for TODAY ONLY!t!

Those new to DoorDash can download the app via the App Store or Google Play for a bonus $0 delivery fee on their first order.