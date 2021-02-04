It’s World Nutella Day!

A day we can all get together and appreciate the yummiest hazelnut spread that’s ever existed and probs ever will, if we’re being honest?

Us Aussies are obsessed with the spread and over 750 eateries and cafes around the country take part in the day of celebration.

Here’s just a few of my fave Nutella creation picks across the nation.

Sydney’s iconic Pasticceria Papa has put together the ultimate ‘Nutella Lovers Box’ that includes eight DELICIOUS pastries like their famous Baked Ricotta Cake with Nutella, a Nutella Bignea and A Nutella Bombe!

Brunetti’s in Melbourne will be giving away a FREE Bomboloni or Cornetti with Nutella for brekkie with any drink!

Paddock Bakery on the Gold Coast has the best bite-size Nutella Bots doughnuts, stuffed Nutella Choc Chip cookies and Cruffins with Nutella!

I’m drooling…

If you’re a little tight this month then Nutella’s uploaded a bunch of tasty recipes on their website which you can give a crack!

But make sure you send me a slice!

