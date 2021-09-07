In great news for your Friday, we just found out that Guzman y Gomez has released a brand new Plant-Based Taco, and it sounds absolutely delicious!

The new taco is packed in a soft shell tortilla with shredded shiitake mushrooms, crispy iceberg lettuce and topped with GYG’s signature Pico de Gallo and Chimi Mayo.

The even better news for the plant-loving legends; is that this new taco will only cost you about $5 and is available at any GYG in Australia.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tacos, visit your local GYG or check out their website for more info.

Have a specTACOular day legends. (Yes, I needed to add another Taco pun to this article, no I don’t want to taco bout it).