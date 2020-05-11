Been dreaming about food from your fav Mexican food joint while stuck at home? Well now you can get it delivered straight to your door for nothing!

Guzman y Gomez have teamed up with Uber Eats to offer up FREE delivery to people all across Australia for the next few weeks! Taco bout a good deal!

So now you can grab a burrito, tacos or some nachos for lunch at home without that delivery fee! Which means you can definitely order an extra side of guac with that leftover coin!

All you need to do to get the free delivery is use the promo code ‘GYGDELIVERY’ when placing your order!

The code only lasts until May 24 though and is only available to the first 150,000 users so you’d better be quick if you want to get involved.

You can find a GYG store near you via the Uber Eats app now!