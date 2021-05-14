GYG is putting their Quesadillas back on the menu after much nagging!

The Quesadilla and the incredible Quesadilla Plus which includes guacamole are available again and it’s gonna change the game.

They’re back in stores across the country so you can get your hands on the flour tortillas pressed with Jack Cheese and your choice of GYG filling and guess what?

They don’t believe in the RULES because you can get the gorgeously melted cheese quesadilla for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

The regular Quesadillas start at $7.90 and the Quesadilla Plus starts at $9.90 where you can add fresh guac, pico de gallo, and sour cream!

Steven Marks, GYG Founder and CEO said: “We are really excited to bring the quesadillas back and this time they’re bigger and better than ever and they’re amazing value as a snack, lunch or dinner! You have to taste these to believe them. We loved our customer feedback asking us to bring back the classic Mexican Quesadilla to our menu and we’re proud to say GYG’s Quesadilla IS BACK!”

