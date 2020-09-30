A bride and groom have been slammed online over their choice of food at their wedding.

Sharing on Facebook, a bridesmaid shared the food offering on the big day, saying how bad it was.

While most have massive buffets, these guys gave their guests some chopped vegetables, a bag of chips, half a sandwich and six small pieces of fruit on two toothpicks.

“We get our ‘food’, which was half a croissant sandwich, fruit on a stick, veggies in a cup and a bag of chips,” the bridesmaid wrote.

“None of the chairs matched at the reception.. it’s just looked a mess.”

Facebook users were stunned saying “Chips! I don’t know whether to laugh or feel sad’ and another said “They couldn’t even spring for a full sandwich? Just half each? Damn.”S

