There aren’t many naughty treats that are quite like a Krispy Kreme doughnut. Whether it has delicious jam, is covered in sprinkles or has that original glaze that melts in your mouth, you simply cannot go wrong.

Krispy Kreme stores aren’t as common as they used to be and you may need to go out of your way if a craving hits – but that could be about to change.

Woolworths is now selling boxes of Krispy Kreme’s at six stores in New South Wales as part of a trial with the chance of rolling them out nationwide.

The current Woolworths Metro stores that are currently stocking the boxes are Paddington, Potts Point, Bondi Beach, Surry Hills, Padstow and Randwick.

There are two three-packs – original glazed for $8 or assorted for $10.

Or you can go the extra mile and grab a nine-pack – original glazed for $18 or assorted for $23.

