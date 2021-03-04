Grill’d have made many delicious creations over the years, but this could potentially be their wackiest one yet.

Celebrating the return of cult TV show The Walking Dead, the burger chain will be serving up a special burger this weekend – the ‘Brain Burger’.

It may sound bizarre, but stay with us on this one!

The burger has panko crumbed and deep fried lamb brain, topped with oak leaf lettuce, tomato, rhubarb, beetroot ketchup and a ‘brainnaise’.

All the ingredients are sandwiched together between a charcoal bun for the perfect touch.

We must say, this definitely isn’t your typical burger and something that doesn’t hit a lot of menus. However, it is worth a shot if you are a foodie or dare to take the risk of trying something new.

The burger is only available on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 of March at selected stores:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sydney: Grill’d Bondi Junction

Melbourne: Grill’d Richmond

Brisbane: Grill’d South Bank

Adelaide: Grill’d Rundle Street

Perth: Grill’d Victoria Park

Advertisement

Advertisement