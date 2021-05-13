Have you tried Healthy Fried Chicken (HFC) from Grill’d yet?

If you haven’t then WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

You’re already late to the game because they’ve taken the next step and released Healthy Fried Chicken burgers now!

The new burger range is 100% natural, no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and cooked entirely in Australian Extra Virgin Olive Oil!

You can also get your whole burger gluten-free-ified with the low-carb or gluten-free buns.

So what’s on offer?

The HFC Classic ($14.50 dine-in) includes Healthy Fried Chicken with dill pickles, cos lettuce and egg mayo.

The HFC BLAT ($15.90 dine-in) includes Healthy Fried Chicken with crispy bacon, avocado, cos lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.

The HFC Smokey ($15.90 dine-in) includes Healthy Fried Chicken with dill pickles, slaw, Spanish onion and chipotle mayo.

The HFC Hot ($15.90 dine-in) includes Healthy Fried Chicken with Grill’d Hawthorn hot sauce, jalapenos, slaw, shredded carrot, Spanish onion and egg mayo.

Grill’d boasts that acccording to independent lab tests by Food & Nutrition Australia and publicly available nutritional information, per 100g; HFC Classic contains 36% less sugar

than McDonald’s McChicken Burger!

Apparently, the HFC Classic contains 67% less sugar than KFC Original Recipe Burger, the HFC Hot contains 57% less sugar and 25% less carbohydrates than KFC Zinger Burger, and HFC

BLAT contains 48% less sugar and 26% less saturated fat than a McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Deluxe!

The best news? The burger range will be available across all restaurants around the country!