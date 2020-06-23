Lots of different restaurants and fast food joints have confirmed that secret menu items exist in the past, and now burger eatery Grill’d has jumped on the bandwagon.

Grill’d has confirmed that a top secret menu item exists and is available for customers to purchase if they order through the Deliveroo app.

The menu item has been hidden on Deliveroo and customers can purchase the burg exclusively through the app for a limited time only.

If you’re wondering what the secret menu item is, we’re talking about a mouthwatering Brisket Cheeseburger.

It’s made with mouth-watering grass-fed, free-range Aussie brisket with pickles, aged cheddar, tangy Dijon mustard and mayo all housed together on a bun.

And how do you find it? While those that have found it are keeping very tight-lipped about it, we’ve heard that the burger is hidden behind a mysterious fake item within the Grill’d menu.

So you’ll have to put your super sleuthing skills to work if you want to be one of the first people in Australia to try Grill’d’s new and most exclusive burger!

The Brisket Cheeseburger will only set you back $5 (if you can find it) so happy burger hunting!