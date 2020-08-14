We love when people share their recipes, and a home cook has done just that when she came up with a simple trick for cheeseburger pies thanks to some leftover ingredients and her $29 Kmart pie maker.

Lisa took to the Kmart Pie Maker Recipes, Tips and Ideas Australia Facebook group to show off her goodies.

“Made burgers yesterday and made an extra four patties to fit in the pie maker, because that’s what you do,” she explained.

Sharing step-by-step images, the ingredients required were pastry, patties and traditional cheeseburger ingredients such as cheese, tomato sauce, pickles and mustard.

Lisa had also included the Coles Special Cheeseburger sauce which you grab at the store for as little as $2.75 a bottle.

According to Lisa, the pie maker wasn’t required to be pre-heated beforehand either which makes these bad boys a lot quicker to make!

Many Facebook users were keen to try the idea, saying it was perfect as a dinner option.