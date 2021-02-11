I’m such a sucker for a fun coloured gin!

Remember when pink gin was all the rage? Well, orange is the new pink, you heard it here first.

Gordon’s Gin is bringing the Mediterranean to us with an Orange Distilled Gin!

Zesty, juicy and orange, the gin had the fruits notes with some complimentary juniper.

Imagine how summer fresh you’re gonna look with an adorable orange bevvie in your hand?

The 700 ml bottle retails for $49.99 and is perfect with some tonic water and a zest of orange but if you’re feeling a little lazy there’s a ready-to-drink version ‘Gordon’s Mediterranean Orange Gin & Soda 330ml.’