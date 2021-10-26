Anyone who partakes in the jam game knows Bonne Maman is the yummiest on the market especially when it comes down to quality and value for money.

They’ve managed to jar the experience of living in a cottage, growing your own berries, and making your own damn jam and it’s magical.

As the name suggests, the jam comes from France and now they’ve released a new line of ‘Intense Fruit Spread’, that’s made with more fruit and less sugar than other jams on the shelves.

They’ve dropped 4 Intense flavours, Strawberry, Red Fruits, Apricot & Raspberry and I don’t know about you but I could do with some intense strawberry on my scones from now on.

The 335gram jars are selling for roughly $5.88 a pop from various IGAs and Independent supermarkets!

