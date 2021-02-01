There are few Aussie foods that lend themselves better to a collaboration than the Golden Gaytime.

That crunchy, chocolatey, caramelly ice cream flavour has been popping up everywhere from doughnuts to delicious beers.

But this one just seems to make sense. Golden Gaytime Popcorn.

That’s right, Golden Gaytime Popcorn. It’s available in both the original caramel/toffee flavour and a chocolate version.

We haven’t tried it yet, but the original flavour is giving us major Lolly Gobble Bliss Bomb vibes, and we are all about that.

One of our favourite Instagram accounts @foodfindsgeelong did share their review of the popcorn, saying that “it doesn’t taste exactly like a golden Gaytime but there is a resemblance”.

Either way, we’re excited to try it!

You can grab 100g packets of the Golden Gaytime Popcorn at Coles Supermarkets across the country now.