After a rollercoaster year, we are VERY welcoming of some early festive cheer into our lives and especially when it comes in the form of this surprise treat.

A limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Gingerbread Biscuit block has been spotted in supermarkets and people are desperately trying to get their hands on it.

The iconic chocolate brand is yet to officially announce its existence to the world, however an eagle-eyed shopper from a Cadbury Facebook group managed to snap a photo in New Farm, Queensland. As you can imagine, it sent social media into overdrive.

Despite popping up in stores, the block isn’t available online either. Coles does have a link so we can expect it will appear soon enough and most likely for $5 unless discounted.

If you see it, snap it up – if you don’t want it, there will be someone in your family who will love to see it in their Christmas stocking!

