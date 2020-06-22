After the wild success of the Banana Caramel Pie McFlurry, McDonald’s has offered us a new delightful treat and this time it’ll warm up your tastebuds.

Maccas has put a spin on their classic Apple Pies to give us a delicious alternative – Banana Caramel Pie! HEAVEN!

Remember a couple of years ago when I told you all how great the Custard Pie from Maccas was? Well, they have a Banana Caramel Pie thingo now and trust me, you DEFINITELY want one. pic.twitter.com/JeEW3uuLGB — Jo 🐥🐝🐥🐝🐥 (@chickensbees) June 12, 2020

For a limited time, you’ll be able to bite into a delicious crispy pastry and enjoy the flavours. The best part? It’s only $1.50!

Friday night goals…. yum Banana and Caramel Pie 🥧 pic.twitter.com/okwX9FX2aW — Meredith Pavone (@Mez2017) June 19, 2020

It is already a hit with many who have found the new menu item, with one customer swearing they could live off them!

The new dessert is now available across the country so get into a store while they are still hot.