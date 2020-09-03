Look, it’s been a tough year. By the time we hit December, Australia will have most likely been attacked by giant chickens. We’ll be in desperate need of a break.

So when it is time to choose an advent calendar to help you get ready for the most festive day of the year, don’t settle for chocolate. It’s to SERIOUSLY treat yourself.

De Bortoli Wines is bringing back their ever-so-popular Wine Advent Calendar!

For $139, you can count down from December 1 right down to Christmas Eve, finding a piccolo of wine stashed away for each day. There are 12 varieties in the box including red, white, sparkling and rosé.

De Bortoli Wines is based in Victoria but can be shipped across Australia for free so you won’t miss out on the fun – and it is a cheeky way to toast to the end of a VERY wild year.

These will go quick, so order yours now here.

