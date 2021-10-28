It’s the most wonderful time of the year after all…

And Woolies always comes through during the festive season to provide us with some of the yummiest food in existence.

So, presenting to you, the decadent Gold Dulce De Leche Trifle hand layered with rich dulce de leche, creamy custard, delicate spoke, and topped with caramel pearls and chocolate curls…

Yeah, you’re welcome.

This bad boy weighs in at 1.1kg so it’ll be the perfect centrepiece for your holiday feeds OR the perfect dish to cry into if you’re a full-time member of the lonely hearts club.

The trifle is made and produced in Australia by Buonissimo Bakery which is a family-owned business based in Sydney operated by award-winning pastry chefs Michael and David Digiaro!

Advertisement

Advertisement