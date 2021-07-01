After whipping up an insane 5000 pancakes at their Sydney event, Gelato Messina have announced they’ll be bringing their Mango Pancake Party to Melbourne.

It’s no wonder that this dessert is a fan-favourite – think wafer thin crepes filled with mango sorbet and whipped cream. Who cares if it’s Winter, you deserve this one!

You’ll be able to get your hands on two of them for $12. You’ll need to think quick, they’ll only be available until they are sold out.

This won’t be the last time we see these bad boys in stores either. More tour locations are planned for the future. Delicious!

Gelato Messina’s Melbourne Mango Pancake Party comes to Gelato Messina Fitzroy on July 9 & 10. The pancakes will be available from 12pm until late, or until sold out. Find the store at 237 Smith Street, Fitzroy.

