Gelato Messina has been releasing hit after hit after hit, but this is a game-changer.

The gelato franchise is now bringing their incredible flavours to your local supermarket in bar form!

A chocolate covered bar filled with Gelato Messina gelato and the packaging looks beautiful.

Messina partnered with Drumstick in the past for limited edition Messina cones, however this product is NOT limited edition. They’re here to stay!

This partnership with Peters Ice Cream means we get a Choc Hazelnut Gelato Bar, Espresso Dulce De Leche Gelato Bar and finally a Strawberry Cheesecake Gelato Bar RIGHT NOW!

The Choc Hazelnut Gelato Bar has Cocoa gelato, with a layer of chocolate biscuit and Messina-made hazelnut sauce and covered in hazelnut chocolate.

The Espresso Dulce De Leche? You’ve got Espresso gelato with a biscuit and gooey Messina-made Dulce filling and a milk chocolate coating.

Finally, the most aesthetically pleasing one, the Strawberry Cheesecake gelato bar. This one has a TWIST with a lemon infused gelato, biscuit base and strawberry sauce filling coated in a baby pink chocolate.

You can get these bad boys right now at Woolworths, Coles and independent grocery stores!

Happy feasting!

