Gelatissimo has whirled up some pretty insane flavours over the years, giving us bubble tea, ginger beer, Weet-Bix and even gelato for dogs!

However, can anything really top the Caramilk craze that swept the nation last year?

I doubt it.

Gelatissimo is taking it to the next level combining Caramilk chocolate and Hokey Pokey gelato to create it’s January flavour of the month.

The caramelised white chocolate gelato is topped with hazelnuts and peanut toffee pieces… it’s beautiful.

The new flavour is only available in January across all Gelatissimo stores nationwide whilst stocks last, so get in there fast.

If you’re stuck in lockdown then guess what? You can get delivery via UberEats, Deliveroo or DoorDash.