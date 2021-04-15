Six pieces of fried chicken. Yum. 12 pieces of fried chicken. Delicious.

1.2 KILOS of fried chicken?! HOLY MOLY!

Gami Fried Chicken are feeling very generous and for the very first time, they will be serving their ‘Big Chicken’ meal.

Picture this: 1.2kg of Gami’s famous Korean boneless chicken, topped with mozzarella sticks, shoestring fries and rice cakes. Plus, you’ll get four delicious sauces on the side to keep things interesting.

The meal is made to serve two to four people so it is definitely worth telling your mates about this one. Fire up the group chat!

Not only will this dish have you licking your lips, you can walk away knowing it’s for a great cause. $4 from each sale will go towards The Starlight Foundation for Gami Chicken’s ‘Big Heart’ initiative. The franchise has already chipped in $10,000 to kick things off!

You can now try the Big Chicken dish at all Victorian, NSW and ACT restaurants now for $68! It’s a permanent menu item too – hallelujah!

