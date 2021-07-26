When we’re in lockdown, we are separated from many things including our favourite eateries. Luckily, it seems like every restaurant these days has found its way onto an app.

If you’ve got a craving for fried chicken during the midst of the chaos, Gami have risen to the occasion by offering free delivery if you order through their app or website. Yep, you’ll pay zilch to get it some hot chook straight to your door.

To make things even better, Gami will also throw in a delicious Hotteok at no extra cost if you use the code “freedessert” at checkout.

Never heard of Hotteok before? It’s a soft rice cake pancake filled with creamy melted black sugar and nuts. It’s a perfect way to cap off your delicious meal.

If you want to get in on this, you will have to be snappy because the deal will end on Wednesday 28th July. If you’ve got mates in the ACT, you can let them know it is happening in their neck of the woods too!