It’s going to be a big day for Melbourne Demons fans on Saturday who will be holding onto hope that their team will be able to end their 57-year AFL premiership drought.

Still, it has been over two decades since they have been in the big dance, so Furphy is making a big deal out of it regardless of what ends up on the scoreboard.

The beer company will be slinging 500 free Furphy Footy Porky Pies for the occasion and delivering them within 20km of the Melbourne CBD.

If you want to get your hands on the ultimate footy snack without moving a muscle, you need to register at furphybeer.com.au/porky-pies from midday TODAY. Once they are gone, they are GONE!