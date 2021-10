We know Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches already exist, but they’ve gone turbo now.

Imagine a version of the oreo sandwich biscuit filled with vanilla ice cream and crushed biscuit pieces that are then COATED in Cadbury milk chocolate and stuck on a stick.

HEAVEN.

The boxes come in packs of 4 and are being sold for roughly $8.50 at all the big supermarkets and various independent ones.

Check out the nutritional information below and happy eating!