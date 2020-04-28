A four-year-old boy in the UK was busted trying to buy $869AUD worth of lockdown snacks because he “wanted to have more food than everyone else.”

His father, Gareth Davies managed to foil his son’s plan just in time and took to Twitter to share the story.

“My 4-year-old nearly caused a national food shortage this morning. Got hold of mum’s phone while she slept and ordered 990 mini Peperamis, and a combined 1200 Bakewell tarts and Fab ice lollies from Tesco. Total order £451.27. Even booked a delivery slot,” the post read.

To be fair, the boy wasn’t just thinking about things to eat while he binged watched his fave TV shows. He also chucked things like bacon, deodorant, cheese, sausages and assorted fruits into the cart.

“I told him we didn’t have quite enough money to spend £450 on food and he said that was fine because he had some, and proceeded to pull 14p from his pocket.” For you Aussies out there, that’s around 27 cents. Awww!

The little boy’s mission wasn’t a total failure, however, with the people behind Peperamis (a type of sausage snack) offering to send a care package with plenty of his favourite treats.

Here is the full shopping cart list… it’s a doozy!