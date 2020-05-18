Remember when we were all buying toilet paper? Well, that quickly settled down and it’s not back on the shelves and readily available.

However, there is one product that just keeps on selling out and it’s from Aldi!

Aldi’s coffee brand Lazzio has seen a 50% increase in sales during March and April and CEO Craig Dickson says it’s all down to people making their coffee at home rather than getting one before work.

Speaking to news.com.au, Dickson said he thinks the demand for coffee at home will continue, saying “I think just in general more people will work from home than they have in the past which I think is a real positive.’

Coffee pods across Australia have also seen a rise in popularity, with a 56% sales increase, according to Nielsen’s Scan Data for the 4 weeks to 05/04/20.