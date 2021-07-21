One cheeky beverage that will certainly heat up your insides is Fireball. We’ve all got memories from that whisky. Oof.

In a wacky restaurant collaboration, Fireball has teamed up with Sydney’s Sunday Potts Point to create a Winter warming cobbler, complete with Fireball-infused rhubarb, pear, and blood orange cobbler drenched in a Fireball spiked butterscotch sauce. Mmmm.

Fireball Whisky has teamed up with Morgan McGlone from Sunday Potts Point to create an incredible-sounding winter warming cobbler.

Your mates in Sydney can go pick one up for themselves, however those playing from the comfort of their home can DIY thanks to the recipe below. Happy cooking!

Fireball Whisky x Sunday Potts Point Recipe (Serves 2):

18+ ONLY

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fireball, Rhubarb, Pear & Blood Orange Cobbler w/ Fireball Butterscotch Sauce

Cobbler Filling Ingredients:

60ml Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

200g rhubarb (peeled and cubed)

½ blood orange (peeled and diced)

½ pears (peeled, de-cored and diced)

Advertisement

Advertisement

⅛ tsp allspice

75g brown sugar

⅛ tsp vanilla essence

2g pinch kosher salt

Cobbler Filling Method:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Place all ingredients into a heavy based pot and bring to the boil with a lid on Simmer for 7 mins and set aside. Allow to cool before placing into a baking dish.

Cobbler Topping Ingredients:

50g butter

50g self-raising flour

25g sugar

Advertisement

Advertisement

1 egg

⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

Cobbler Topping Method:

In a food processor place butter, flour and sugar inside and blend until dandy consistency. Add egg and cinnamon and blend until completely combined. Take mixture out of the processor and place onto baking paper, roll into a sausage form and place into the freezer until ready to cook.



Fireball Butterscotch Sauce Ingredients:

90ml Fireball Cinnamon Whisky

Advertisement

Advertisement

75g brown sugar

75g heavy cream

75g unsalted butter (diced)

2g smoked salt

Fireball Butterscotch Sauce Method:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Place brown sugar and cream into a saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce by 1/3 then add Fireball and reduce by 1/3 again. Cool down mixture by 25% and then blend in butter and salt.

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180c. Slice cobbler top into 1cm discs and place 6 pieces on top of rhubarb mix and bake for 25-30 mins. Allow to rest for 10 mins and dust with icing sugar. To serve, take a generous spoon of cobbler and place on a plate or bowl. Pour over butterscotch sauce. Best served with either vanilla ice cream or whipped double cream.