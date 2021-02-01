Flowers? Bleurgh.

Chokkies? No thanks.

A teddy bear? God no!

A heart-shaped box full of Fireball Whisky shots?

The gods at Fireball are selling limited edition ‘Chocolate is For Amateurs’ Valentine’s Day hearts!

It includes TEN 50ml mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky nicely packaged in a heart to symbolise the fiery depths of your passion.

100 of you have a chance to win a heart for your lover, just follow @fireball_au on Instagram and tag your lover with the comment ‘Fireball loves us’ and you can win!

Otherwise, there are 1700 of the limited edition hearts you can buy through BoozeBud.com.au for $45, so get in quick!