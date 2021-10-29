It’s time to go out and celebrate with friends about being out of the house. Sure, a wine, beer or simple spirit is a great way to quench your thirst with mates, but we’ve been locked away for a while… enjoy a cocktail!

From November 6, Fargo & Co are making things a lot more tempting with not one, not two but NINE new variations of Frosé just in time for Summer.

Take your pick of flavours and toppings such as sour straps and other nostalgic candy, it’ll be the sugar kick you need before a night out or an afternoon with your besties.

The range is $12 a pop, or if you are settling in for a few hours you are able to throw in $39 for two hours of bottomless Frosé. And yep, it also means that the new range has been added to the popular Weekend Bottomless Brunch menu which is available from 12pm-3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Summer has never been sweeter!

You can try the new Frosé flavours at Fargo & Co, 216 Swan Street, Richmond from Saturday November 6 until the end of Summer. Make a booking here.